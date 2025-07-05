Pattaya residents outraged over dangerous road conditions after motorcycle accident, chorus ‘should sue them’

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rescue Center received an urgent report of a motorcycle accident where the rider fell into a construction pit for a drainage pipe project at 4:06 a.m. on July 4, at the entrance to Soi Sukhumvit 85, in South Pattaya.

At the scene, rescue teams and medical personnel found a large open construction pit on Sukhumvit Road, about 2 meters wide and 2 meters deep, extending into the side street of Soi Sukhumvit 85. The pit, part of an ongoing drainage pipe installation, was surrounded by exposed metal sheets and sharp construction rods. A damaged orange Honda CBR 150 motorcycle lay inside the pit.







The rider, identified as Boonsom, 42, was injured with multiple abrasions and a severe laceration on his right leg. He was precariously hanging onto his motorcycle, partially suspended inside the pit. Rescue workers carefully helped him out and provided first aid before rushing him to the hospital.

Boonsom told reporters he was traveling from South Pattaya towards Sattahip when, due to poor lighting and the absence of any warning signs near the construction zone, he suddenly lost control and fell into the pit. Once he regained composure, he called for help via his phone.

Following the accident, local residents expressed serious concerns about ongoing construction hazards in Pattaya. Many pointed out that the drainage pipe project on Sukhumvit 85 has been dragging on for months—if not years—without clear progress. The road remains unfinished, hazardous, and completely dark at night.

Several residents questioned how Pattaya authorities select and supervise their contractors, with one frustrated voice asking, “How can the city hold big events while they can’t even finish the road properly?”



Residents said nearly every construction pit dug across Pattaya ends in some kind of accident. “It always takes someone to die before they rush in to fix things,” one person commented. Others expressed shock that there were no warning signs or flashing lights around the site. “That area is pitch dark and has been for days,” a resident wrote. “It’s one of the main roads. Isn’t anyone responsible?”

Online, the anger intensified. Locals demanded someone be held accountable. “Who’s going to take responsibility for this?” one comment read, while another urged the injured man to take legal action: “Sue them—this is a major safety hazard.”





Some accused city contractors of working carelessly just to maximize profits:

“They drag projects out forever just to keep milking them. When someone gets hurt or dies, they scramble to finish it.”

Other comments reflected deep frustration with public administration. “They talk all day but do nothing,” one post read. “They wait until there’s a tragedy and only then do they show up. What a waste of our taxes.”

Finally, calls were made for a serious change in priorities. “We support development,” one resident said, “but basic safety must come first. Lives are at stake.”





















































