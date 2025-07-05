Chemical tanker overturns near Pattaya, causing 10-kilometer traffic jam — driver escapes with minor injuries

PATTAYA, Thailand – A potentially disastrous incident was narrowly avoided when an 18-wheel chemical tanker overturned on Highway 36 near the entrance to Wat Ban Khlong Yai in Pong Subdistrict, Banglamung District. The accident, which occurred on the inbound side toward Rayong, caused traffic to grind to a halt for nearly 10 kilometers.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Radio Center in Pattaya received an emergency report in the early morning, July 4, about the overturned tanker, which was believed to be carrying corrosive materials. Rescue personnel, including vehicle extrication teams, ambulances, and related authorities, were immediately dispatched to the scene.







Upon arrival, responders found a white Hino 18-wheeler lying on its side across all lanes of traffic. The truck had been hauling empty chemical drums labeled for corrosive substances. Some of the drums had been thrown from the truck during the crash, but fortunately, none of them contained any active chemicals at the time — preventing a hazardous leak or environmental crisis.

The vehicle completely blocked the inbound lanes to Rayong, rendering the entire section impassable for all types of vehicles and leading to a traffic backup stretching 6 to 10 kilometers.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Mr. Den, had miraculously climbed out of the cabin with only minor abrasions on his face and body. He told police that he was en route to a chemical plant in Rayong to pick up a load when he briefly dozed off at the wheel. When he awoke, the truck had already lost control and overturned.



Police Lieutenant Colonel Prakasit Paladet, an investigator with Huai Yai Police Station, arrived at the scene to document the incident. Authorities also coordinated with crane services to remove the overturned truck as quickly as possible to relieve the severe congestion.

Although initial investigations point to driver fatigue as the likely cause, police will conduct a full inquiry to determine all contributing factors. The incident has once again highlighted the risks of long-haul driving and the need for vigilance when transporting potentially dangerous materials — even when containers are empty.



































