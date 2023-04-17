Pattaya residents make merit at Sutthawat Temple to celebrate Songkran

By Warapun Jaikusol
The congregation listens to Abbot Phra Khru Tanwaro who gave a sermon on the topic of Buddhist proverbs covering life and reincarnation.

Wat Sutthawat Temple ushered in Songkran with monks chanting while the Buddhist congregation made merit.

Abbot Phra Khru Tanwaro led more than 20 monks in the chanting Buddhist religious mantras. People also listened to a sermon on the topic of Buddhist proverbs covering life and reincarnation.

After finishing his sermon, Phra Khru Tanwaro allowed believers to present requiem ropes to the monks dedicated to departed relatives. Moreover, it was to accumulate merit and enhance prosperity for themselves and their families on the occasion of the Thai New Year.


The devout present offerings to monks at the end of the chanting of Buddhist mantras.


A devout Buddhist makes a donation to the temple to accumulate merit and enhance prosperity for themselves and their families.







