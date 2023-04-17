Violent, price-gouging Pattaya taxi driver arrested for threatening tourists with knife

A violent and extortionate Pattaya motorcycle-taxi driver was arrested after threatening two foreigners over 40 baht.

Worapol Naroj, a driver from the Pattaya Night Bazar stand, was taken into custody April 13 on Second Road at Soi 6/1 after passersby intervened in the attempted assault.







Alexander Somsan, 31, said he saw Worapol pull a knife while shouting at tourists. Police were called and the confrontation ended without further violence.

Police said Worapol had picked up the two foreigners on Central Road and took them to Soi 6, a distance that, by law, should cost only 15 baht a person. Instead, Worapol charged each tourist 80 baht.







The foreigners misunderstood and thought the total fare for the two was 80 baht and, rightly, refused to submit to the price gouging.

Pattaya and Chonburi transport officials have failed miserably to control motorcycle-taxi rates, with no drivers charging the legally set fares and police and transport officials doing nothing to prevent the price gouging.















