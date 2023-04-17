Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report April 11-13

Tuesday 11 April 2023

Pleasant Valley Golf Course

1st Sam Jeffery (16) – 37 points

2nd Allan Cassin (14) – 36 points

We played nice courses this week. On Tuesday we went to Pleasant Valley. The course was in excellent condition with good green fairways, though the weather was overcast, hot and stuffy.







The course is still not easy to play, but Sam Jeffery and Allan Cassin stayed close together. Sam was 2 points ahead at the turn and despite Allan beating him on the back nine, Sam was concentrated and kept Allan at a 1 point distance. He won with 37 stableford points. Allan was second with 36 points.

The near pins were for Sam Jeffery and Bob Edwards.







Thursday 13 April 2023

Treasure Hill Golf Course

1st Paddy Devereux (27) – 34 points

2nd Allan Cassin (14) – 34 points

On Thursday we went to Treasure Hill. It has been a long time since we played there because of their dual pricing system. But with the new PSC-voucher program it is now feasible to play there.

It was again a nice day with the course in good condition. The weather was the same as every other day, hot and humid. The course is always a challenge, but the results were acceptable.



It was an Aussie day. Paddy Devereux and Allan Cassin kept each other in balance. The last hole was a problem for Allan and Paddy took advantage of that. He had just enough points to equal Allan and beat him on the countback. Both had 34 stableford points. One of our players, Mark Bromwich had the day of his life. The first time he made more than 1 par, but today he was on the green on all par 3’s and only missed the par on the 17th hole and the win of the day.

The near pins were for Mark Bromwich (2X), Paddy Devereux and Ty Anderson.























