Thai Department of Mental Health encourages public mental health checks during pandemic

BANGKOK – The Department of Mental Health is encouraging the general public to check in on their mental health, as the new wave of COVID-19 cases have led to an increase in stress levels in society.







The Department of Mental Health (DMH) Director General Dr. Panpimol Wipulakorn revealed the new wave of COVID-19 cases in Thailand has led to an increase of stress and panic among the general public, with the DMH’s study showing that these mental health concerns are associated with the severity of the pandemic in each area.

According to the DMH’s study, areas with high level of panic are generally areas designated as Orange Zones.





The study shows the main concerns among the people are their risk of infection, especially among people in the Red Zones, and concerns over the effectiveness of containment measures, particularly among people in the Orange and Yellow Zones.

Other concerns among Thai people include the effects of containment measures that may affect their jobs and the economy, leading to anxiety and stress.

The DMH’s study shows COVID-19 patients carry mental health concerns due to fear that they could transmit the virus to their family members and close friends, as well as people in quarantine facilities.





The DMH chief said the department will be paying special attention to COVID-19 patients, persons in quarantine and those waiting for their test results, who are shown to have more stress and mental health concerns.

The department is also encouraging the general public to consider consuming less news, because receiving too much information can be a cause of stress. (NNT)














