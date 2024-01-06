Pattaya residents frustrated by repeated road excavations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya residents are once again grappling with the inconvenience of road excavation, this time at the Chaiyapruek intersection. The roadwork, which began on January 4, has left locals questioning the necessity and planning of the project.

City authorities explained the decision to excavate the Sukhumvit Road at the Chaiyapruek intersection as a measure to address uneven road surfaces. However, residents are puzzled as to why such corrective actions weren’t taken in the initial stages of development, avoiding the need for subsequent disruptions.







Residents expressed frustration over the recurrent road excavations, which they described as a repetitive and simmering issue. They said that the lack of a comprehensive and well-coordinated plan has resulted in multiple instances of roadwork, causing inconvenience to the public.

In addition, citizens questioned the effectiveness of the allocated budget. They said that despite the approval of funds for these projects, there seems to be a notable absence of oversight from relevant authorities to ensure that the work is completed in a timely and satisfactory manner.

Critics argued that such mismanagement of budgeted funds not only inconveniences the public but also erodes trust and approval from the community. As road infrastructure projects continue to disrupt daily life in Pattaya, residents are calling for increased transparency, accountability, and effective management to avoid prolonged inconveniences and financial wastage.





























