North Pattaya Road to close for National Children’s Day event

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities declared the closure of Pattaya North Road, on the side of the Pattaya City Hall, for the upcoming National Children’s Day event on Saturday, January 13. The road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., from the traffic light intersection on Pattaya Third Road to the traffic light intersection of Phetchtrakul Road before reaching Terminal 21.

The closure is part of the city’s plans to ensure the safety and convenience of the participants during the festivities, which will include various activities and shows for children and families. The city officials apologized for the inconvenience and asked for the cooperation of the motorists and road users.







During the closure hours, alternative traffic routes will be in effect, with vehicles being redirected to a two-way road running through the same lane. This diversion will extend from the Phetchtrakul intersection to the Prinya intersection (Pattaya Third Road). In addition, parking of all kinds is strictly prohibited along the designated route, especially on the side facing the North Pattaya Tesco Lotus, spanning from the Phetchtrakul intersection to the Prinya intersection.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly, avoiding the affected areas on the specified date and time, to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all participants during the National Children’s Day celebration in Pattaya.

For further details or clarification, individuals can contact the Children and Youth Activities Department at the Office of Education in Pattaya City. The contact number for inquiries during official business hours is 038-253232, or alternatively, contact 038-253232 or Pattaya Contact Center 1337, which operates 24 hours a day.





























