Pattaya residents flock to banks for 10,000 baht Digital Wallet withdrawals

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 25, 2024, residents in Pattaya eagerly lined up at local banks to withdraw 10,000 baht as part of the government’s Digital Wallet Program. The first phase of the program, which targets vulnerable groups, saw funds being transferred to 14.5 million eligible citizens, including state welfare recipients and people with disabilities.







The Ministry of Finance began disbursing the payments, made via PromptPay linked to national ID cards, between September 25 and 30. In Pattaya, the Krung Thai Bank branch on Soi Nern Plub Wan in East Pattaya saw large crowds from early morning. Residents from Pattaya and the neighbouring Banglamung district came to check their balances and withdraw the much-anticipated funds, some bringing bank books, while others accessed the money through ATMs.

The atmosphere at the bank was lively as recipients expressed joy and relief at receiving the 10,000 baht. Many shared their plans to use the funds for essential daily expenses and to support their families during this crucial time. “I will use this money for groceries and pay off some small debts,” said one recipient, highlighting the financial struggles faced by many in the community. Others sought help from friends and family members to navigate the withdrawal process, ensuring they received the much-needed assistance.

The Digital Wallet Program marks the government’s effort to provide immediate relief to vulnerable groups amid the economic challenges many Thais are currently experiencing.





































