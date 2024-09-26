1.4 tons of cannabis bound for UK seized at Laem Chabang port

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand – Laem Chabang customs officials seized over 1.4 tons of cannabis, valued at more than 25 million baht, before it could be illegally exported to the United Kingdom. The bust is part of an intensified government crackdown on smuggling to protect Thailand’s global trade reputation.







On September 25, Direk Kacharak, Director of Laem Chabang Port Customs, announced that the seizure resulted from heightened monitoring efforts. In coordination with the Seaport Interdiction Task Force (SITF) and the UNODC-WCO Container Control Programme (CCP), Thai authorities have been working closely with international agencies, including the UK’s Border Force, to target suspicious exports.

The investigation began when Laem Chabang Customs officers flagged two suspicious shipments bound for the UK. A detailed inspection on September 11, 2024, revealed that a consignment falsely declared as rubber mats for fitness use contained 153.30 kg of cannabis concealed in modified wooden crates, with a street value of 5 million baht. A second search on September 16, of a shipment declared as fabric gloves, uncovered 1.3 tons of compressed cannabis, cannabis flowers, and pre-rolled joints, valued at 20 million baht.

The smugglers had falsified the type, quantity, and weight of the goods to evade customs checks. They now face charges under multiple sections of the Customs Act (B.E. 2560) and the Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Protection and Promotion Act (B.E. 2542), which regulate the export of controlled substances.

In Thailand, cannabis remains a regulated herb requiring proper licensing for export or commercial use. Meanwhile, in the UK, cannabis is classified as a Class B drug, with penalties including up to 14 years in prison for smuggling and distribution.





































