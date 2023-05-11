Pattaya residents express economic concerns before national elections

The national elections will be held on May 14 and Thai citizens countrywide are hoping the new government will work seriously and honestly for the betterment of their lives and most especially, the economy.

Early elections and were held on Sunday May 7, nationwide, with 9,977 registered constituents in Pattaya casting their votes at Pattaya School No. 7 in south Pattaya.







Police were out in force to ensure security and safety and that no alcoholic beverages were sold or served from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 6 p.m. on early Election Day. Strict laws dictate a maximum of six months in prison, or a fine of 10,000 baht or both for anyone who breaks the law.

Our reporter spoke to business people and residents in Pattaya and Jomtien and all of them expressed the same concerns regarding the economy, safety, and law and order in our communities.







Mr. Jantakam Polyiem, 47, a beach chairs and umbrella rental service operator on Jomtien Beach for the past 10 years said, “I would like to see the new elections bring in serious and hardworking MPs who will sincerely work for the betterment of our livelihoods and our city. We want to see more tourists come to Pattaya throughout the year.”

Miss Somjai Kumseeho, 37 and Miss Amporn Meenoi, 47, were somewhat downcast and hoped things will get better for the local street vendors. They said that they had difficulty earning a living because they had to play hide and seek like common thieves to escape the law enforcements officers while trying to make a living.

“We understand and respect the law and that we have to sell at specified locations only, but we really want to see some changes to the local rules and regulations, to allow sidecar vendors to sell our goods at locations where more people are congregated so we can earn a better living.”

The main nation-wide elections will be held on Sunday May 14, 2023. It is against the law to sell or serve alcoholic beverages from 6 p.m. Saturday May 13 until 6 p.m. Sunday May 14, 2023.



























