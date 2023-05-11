2 year-old and mother injured after pickup rams into their car

A mother and her 2 year-old daughter were injured after a pickup truck rammed into the side of their car at high speed in Soi 87, Sukhumvit Road.

The accident happened at 3.30 a.m. on May 7, when Akaradej Klinhom, 27, drove his Isuzu Dmax over the dividing line of the road and slammed into the Honda Civic driven by Namfon Kongkaphan 31, who had her 2 year-old daughter in the car with her.







Akaradej suffered injuries to his leg, while Namfon suffered chest pains. The 2-year-old daughter received injuries to her left eye which was bleeding.

Paramedics gave them emergency treatment and before rushing all 3 accident victims to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the near fatal accident.





















