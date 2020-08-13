Pattaya residents clean Jomtien Beach for Mother’s Day

More than 350 people collected garbage on Jomtien Beach to honor HM Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother for her birthday.







Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad kicked off the Aug. 11 cleanup by beach masseuses, boat operators, community leaders and volunteers.

They spread out along seven kilometers of beachfront collecting litter and natural debris to restore the shoreline environment.

Festivities continued Aug. 12, Mother’s Day, in Banglamung as District Chief Amnart Charoensri presided over the blessing ceremony for the Queen Mother attended by Pattaya residents and public officials.

