Pattaya residents clean Jomtien Beach for Mother’s Day

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
343
Hundreds of Pattaya residents gathered on Jomtien-Beach in a concerted clean-up campaign in honour of HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday.

More than 350 people collected garbage on Jomtien Beach to honor HM Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother for her birthday.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad kicked off the Aug. 11 cleanup by beach masseuses, boat operators, community leaders and volunteers.

They spread out along seven kilometers of beachfront collecting litter and natural debris to restore the shoreline environment.

Festivities continued Aug. 12, Mother’s Day, in Banglamung as District Chief Amnart Charoensri presided over the blessing ceremony for the Queen Mother attended by Pattaya residents and public officials.

Banglamung as District Chief Amnart Charoensri together with government officials give alms to Buddhist monks in honour of HM Queen Sirikit.

Loading…

People of all ages volunteered to clean up the beaches,

Loading…

Volunteers pose in from of a large picture of HM Queen Sirikit on Jomtien Beach.



Jomtien Beach never looked so clean.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR