A navy flight from U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport made an emergency landing in the Far South after its front landing gear failed to deploy.







The Fokker F-27 landed safely and no one was injured in the Aug. 11 incident at Narathiwat Airport.

The anti-surface warfare aircraft was carrying 12 people. It has been in service for 36 years.

Navy officials lauded pilots Cmdr. ChatchawanPrasitwej and Lt. KobkitSantikul for bringing in the plane safely.

