Pattaya residents call on city council member to inspect incomplete shortcut road in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council members, Nikom Saengkaew and Prasatporn Deeden, visited the shortcut road on Thepprasit Soi 7 in South Pattaya on November 16following complaints from local residents, including a man named Lung Nieng, about the ongoing issues with the road’s construction. This road, which connects Thepprasit Soi 7 to Soi 9 and Soi 17, has been under construction for several years but remains unfinished, causing significant inconvenience to the community.

Residents also raised concerns about the lack of street lighting along the road, which further complicates its use, especially at night. In response, the city council members spoke with the contractor and urged them to expedite the completion of the road. While the final concrete work remains incomplete, the contractor promised to take immediate action to temporarily improve the road’s condition by laying concrete panels, making it smoother and safer for vehicles.

This interim solution will be implemented promptly, with further work to follow until the entire project is completed as planned.



