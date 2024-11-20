Woman kicked out of house by boyfriend, sits in road hoping for tragic outcome in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Nongprue Police Station in East Pattaya received a report about a woman found crying in the middle of the road along the railway road in the Khao Noi area, heading towards Khao Ta Lo on November 19. Officers responded quickly to the scene.

At the location, they discovered 37-year-old Ms. Pornpit Lekjan, sitting on the road, sobbing uncontrollably. Local residents were attempting to console her as she expressed feelings of deep sadness and despair. Authorities brought her to safety by guiding her to the roadside.





Ms. Pornpit explained that she had been in a relationship with her boyfriend, known as Mr. Daeng, for less than a year. After a dispute, he had kicked her out of the house. She had wandered more than 5 kilometers before stopping to sit on the road, intending to wait for her brother from Pathum Thani. Overcome with stress and a desire to end her life, she sought to be struck by a passing vehicle.

The police then escorted Ms. Pornpit to the station, where she was kept to calm down while awaiting her family’s arrival. Authorities are ensuring her well-being and offering support during this difficult time.