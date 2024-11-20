PATTAYA, Thailand – With no reported cases of Legionnaires’ Disease—a small victory in itself, the Bunker Boys took another chance at Crystal Bay on Monday, November 11. The course was in decent condition, though the bunkers were characteristically poor, and the thick, unforgiving rough was best avoided.

An empty course allowed for an immediate start. The first group of walkers graciously let the cart players play through on the sixth hole, and from that point, the groups didn’t cross paths again until the round’s conclusion.

Scores were modest for Crystal Bay, with Anders Nielsen taking the top spot on a generous 27-handicap, which surely warrants review. Jimmy Carr claimed second with a solid performance, including two four-pointers, while Brendan Harnett edged out Steve Downs on countback to secure third.

A post-round rules debate arose over relief from a sprinkler head in a putting line. Opinions varied, but the consensus highlighted that, in certain circumstances, relief is permitted—a reminder of golf’s knack for challenging even the most logical minds.

Results: 1st: Anders Nielsen (27) – 38 points. 2nd: Jimmy Carr (22) – 37 points. 3rd: Brendan Harnett (18) – 34 points. 4th: Steve Downs (6) – 34 points. Near Pins: Steve Downs, Mike Lloyd, Mike Milland, Michael Brett .







A breezy and mild day greeted the Bunker Boys at Greenwood on Wednesday, November 13, signalling the end of monsoon season. With minimal traffic, the group completed the round in under four hours.

Scoring remained modest, but a Danish sweep took the top spots. Mike Milland secured first on countback from Anders Nielsen, with Steve Downs following closely behind. Craig Dows edged out Michael Brett for fourth, while Dean Nelson rounded out the leaderboard with 32 points.

A growing concern among players is the issue of cup liners being set too high, which can interfere with putting. Though frustrating, it remains unclear how this trend might be addressed.

Results: 1st: Mike Milland (18) – 35 points. 2nd: Anders Nielsen (26) – 35 points. 3rd: Steve Downs (6) – 34 points. 4th: Craig Dows (11) – 33 points. 5th: Michael Brett (14) – 33 points. 6th: Dean Nelson (13) – 32 points. Near Pins: Jimmy Chawk, Rob Folland, Michael Brett (x2)

Just when the monsoon seemed over, a Thursday evening storm served as a reminder of the season’s unpredictability. Despite a threat of rain during the round, the Emerald course on Friday, November 15 was in excellent condition, with much-improved greens that, while slightly slow, were still very playable.

A packed course and delayed start resulted in a slow round of over four hours. Patience was tested, but the day wasn’t without highlights. Michael Brett topped the leaderboard with a respectable 37 points, followed by Tony Robbins with 35.

Results: 1st: Michael Brett (14) – 37 points. 2nd: Tony Robbins (26) – 35 points. 3rd: Stuart Stammers (11) – 33 points. 4th: Jimmy Carr (22) – 32 points. 5th: Steve Wilks (16) – 31 points. Near Pins: Brendan Harnett, Stuart Stammers, Dave Ashman.



