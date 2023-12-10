Pattaya residents and tourists demand stricter law enforcement

PATTAYA, Thailand – A wave of frustration and discontent has swept over Pattaya, as residents and tourists alike have voiced their concerns over the rampant illegal activities that plague the city. Several issues, ranging from illegal parking to public smoking and marijuana use, have raised questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement in Pattaya.







The city, which is known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment industry, has also been facing problems such as street vendors and fireworks sellers on the beach, roadside food stalls, begging, especially with children, foreigners selling flowers at night, women engaged in solicitation, double-parked taxis, and sidewalk obstructions. These issues pose safety risks and inconvenience to both residents and tourists, and also tarnish the city’s image as a tourist-friendly destination.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, who is in charge of maintaining order in Pattaya, has the power to enforce cleanliness regulations directly. However, in matters where direct legal enforcement is difficult, he needs to coordinate with relevant agencies to address the issues. Residents and tourists alike have expressed the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective approach to tackle these problems. They fear that if these concerns are not addressed, Pattaya may lose its competitive edge as a tourist destination.

The call is clear: a sincere and collaborative effort is required to uphold the city’s reputation and make it a safe and appealing place for all.





























