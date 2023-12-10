Golden-faced Buddha draws crowds for end-of-year blessings

SRIRACHA, Thailand – A sacred ritual involving a Golden-faced Buddha image has attracted hundreds of people to Wat Khao Mai Daeng Temple in Sriracha District, where they hope to receive blessings and prosperity for the New Year.

The ritual, called the consecration of “Phra Phutthapatra Na Thong,” started at 9 a.m. on December 9, an auspicious day that marks the end of the year in the Thai calendar. The event was led by Phra Khru Palad Nopaphan, the assistant abbot of the temple, and Luang Pho Sanga Tikhaviro, a famous monk who specializes in consecration ceremonies.







The ritual involves placing genuine gold sheets on the forehead of the Buddha image, and then stamping them with a symbol representing “Phra Phutthapatra Na Thong”. Luang Pho Sanga Tikhaviro also brought over 30 consecrated items from respected 999 masters across Thailand, and gave them additional consecration during the ceremony.

Phra Khru Palad Nopaphan, also known as Luang Pho Biew, a chief disciple of Luang Pho Sanga, recited sacred scriptures and offered spiritual guidance to the participants throughout the ritual.

The ritual is considered to be very powerful and beneficial by believers in metaphysics, fortune-telling, and mystical traditions. They believe that the use of genuine gold will bring them good luck, success, and wealth in various aspects of life.

The ritual also reflects the strong spiritual beliefs and cultural heritage of Thai society, which remain relevant despite the advances in technology and science. As the New Year approaches, many people seek to welcome it with positive energies and blessings, and Wat Khao Mai Daeng Temple provides them with a sacred and serene venue for that purpose.





























