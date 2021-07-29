Pattaya residential areas sprayed with anti-virus disinfectant

In the continuing effort to protect Pattaya residents from the scourge of the Covid-19 virus, municipality authorities are dispatching their health and hygiene department officers to hundreds of residential areas in the district to spray disinfectant in and on the homes and community surroundings.

On July 26, Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saengnam supervised a sanitizing operation in the Soi Nernplubwan housing communities. A pickup truck laden with a huge tank of disinfectant drove around the housing estates as workers sprayed sanitizing solution on the streets and in the house compounds.







Residents welcomed the cleanup operations and opened their house gates for the virus busters to spray disinfectant in every nook and cranny.

One resident said, “The situation with the Covid-19 spread has become very unpredictable and we are all at risk of getting infected unknowingly. Every person we come in contact with could be a carrier. We stay home as much as we possibly can and avoid contact with anyone, sadly even our families and friends.







“We are thankful that the authorities are looking out for our wellbeing by disinfecting our homes and communities. We really hope that it gives us sufficient protection.”

Citizens can report any Covid-19 infected people or suspected infections to the Municipality Health and Environment Department on tel. 038 933110.

























