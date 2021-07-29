Pattaya breadline gets longer and longer as mayor targets Sept 1 opening

With hopes of getting the economy back on its feet again, Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said he is still very optimistic that he can open Pattaya for tourism and commerce on Sept. 1.

“Everyone must be vaccinated against Covid-19,” he said. “We have ordered the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chulabhorn Research Institute and we aim to vaccinate 70% of the population as soon as it arrives. Once we have achieved that goal, we can open Pattaya to the world as scheduled.”







In the meantime, the continuous suffering of the people affected by the economic and health disaster goes on unabated. The situation with the spread of the Covid-19 has become very unpredictable. Almost 20,000 cases are reported every day and everyone is at risk of getting infected unknowingly. Every person we come in contact with could be a carrier.

Thousands of businesses in Pattaya are still shut and many more are calling it quits every day. Unemployment numbers are soaring and an alarming number of families are dependent on food handouts to survive from day to day. The breadline is getting longer and longer.

Yet, there is a large number of generous people who continue to help the needy and the destitute in Pattaya.

On July 26, members of the public and private sector arranged food handouts for thousands of people at the Bali Hai Pier. The charity humanitarian mission was jointly supported by Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, Pattaya Council member, Pol. Col. Arut Sapanon, Pattaya Police Station, the Pattaya Ruam Jai Group, Plantations International Co., Ltd., and local business people.

Thousands of people sat and waited patiently on the sprawling grounds at Bali Hai Pier as volunteers pushed supplies-laden trolleys along the rows of people handing out bags of food and amenities.







Thousands of bags of rice, dried food, meal boxes, and eggs were handed out to the gratified populace that day.

As long as the Covid-19 pandemic is still prevalent, there will still be millions of people in dire need of food and amenities. Pattaya City calls on anyone wishing to support these humanitarian projects to please call 038 253 144 to get more information on how to donate funds to this worthy cause.

































