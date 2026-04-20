Pattaya launches ‘clean before dawn’ mission after Wan Lai Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Hall launched a major overnight clean-up operation immediately after the end of Wan Lai Pattaya on April 19, deploying staff and machinery across the city to wash roads, beaches and public areas before sunrise.

Officials from the city’s sanitation and environmental teams worked through the night using high-pressure water trucks and specialist cleaning equipment to remove powder stains, mud, sand and rubbish left behind from a full day of Songkran water fights.







Main roads, beachfront areas and major tourist locations were targeted so that residents and visitors could return to normal travel conditions by morning.

The overnight effort highlighted the work of Pattaya’s “orange-shirt knights” — sanitation workers who raced against the clock to restore order and cleanliness across the city before daybreak.

















































