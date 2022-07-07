Pattaya rescuer peels durian with ‘Jaws of Life’

Thais amazed by all things durian got another thrill when a Pattaya rescue volunteer posted a video of himself peeling the fruit with a ’Jaws of Life’ used to rescue passengers from inside crushed vehicles.

Watcharin Sobkrasun, 45, is a volunteer with the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and is in charge of maintaining its cache of rescue tools.







Nicknamed “Rescue 76”, Watcharin said July 5 he had bought a durian at the same time as he was doing the monthly tool inspection. He thought durian fans would find it amusing to see him peel a fruit with a tool normally used to free people from wrecked cars.

It didn’t come out great. The durian’s appearance was a bit wrecked by the peeling, but the durian was still edible, as Watcharin showed when he ate the fruit on camera.



























