Pattaya removes homeless man from Sukhumvit Road

Pattaya officials removed a homeless man from Sukhumvit Road where he’d been living after being unable to locate his son.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn and Monrada Kaewjan of the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute, found the unidentified 50-year-old man under a tree on the busy highway July 5. They took him to Banglamung Hospital for a checkup and collected background information.







He had come to Pattaya from Korat to live with his son, but wasn’t able to find him. With no place to stay, he just camped on the roadside.

Wuthisak acknowledged Pattaya’s continuing homeless problem and said welfare officers are working to help those in need. But a larger coordinated plan is needed that brings together local, provincial and national officials to solve this dilemma.































