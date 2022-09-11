Pattaya rescue volunteer captures colleague for drunk driving

Pattaya citizens called the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Pattaya on Sept. 4, reporting that one of their uniformed colleagues was seen driving a motorbike erratically on the road and looked like he was under the influence.

Suriya Chamnanyom, 24 a Pattaya volunteer spotted the man driving towards Naklua and gave chase, calling for him to pull over. The drunken volunteer threw insults at Suriya and sped off.







Suriya called for backup and the team managed to stop the unidentified drunken biker in Naklua Soi 18, before taking him to the police station.

At the police station, a woman claiming to be the drunk’s wife came to explain to the lawmen that the uniformed volunteer was her husband and he was indeed a volunteer working in Rayong and his uniform was real.







He was off duty and was drinking at a friend’s house before deciding to go fishing in Naklua.

The police officer registered an official report, before letting the man off with a stern warning that off duty volunteers should not wear their uniforms when they are out drinking or entertaining. They said that this kind of behavior can undermine their good image and they could lose the public’s trust.





































