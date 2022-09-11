Car runs through barrier hit by oncoming train, 1 dead, 3 injured

A freight train travelling from Maptaphut to Lopburi smashed into a car at a railway crossing in Don Hua Lo district of Chonburi province on the night of Sept. 9, killing one person and severely injuring 3.

Tu Maneewan, the station master told police that he had lowered the barrier across the road at East Land & House village crossing and cars stopped to wait for the train to pass. Just as the train was approaching the crossing, a black car which was behind the first car leaped out from behind and crashed through the barrier onto the tracks. In a split second the massive oncoming train hit the car dragging it 500 meters down the railway track. The freight train managed to stop 400 meters further down.







Rescue workers sped to the scene of the crash where they found the dead body of a woman who was thrown out of the car and three other severely injured passengers in the wreckage.

The injured were rushed to Chonburi Hospital for treatment. Police will question them when they have recovered to find out exactly what happened and why the driver decided to jump queue and crash through the barrier in front of the oncoming train.









































