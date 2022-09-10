Thai national flag flown half-mast for Late UK Monarch

The Thai government has ordered that the national flag be lowered to half-mast at all government agencies and state-owned businesses on Sept 9, 12 and 13 in remembrance of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

This morning (Sept 9), the Thai national flag at Government House was lowered to mourn the late British monarch.







Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the Thai government and its citizens are profoundly grieved by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was admired and revered by people worldwide.

Anucha stated that the government is in discussions with the British Embassy in Bangkok about the best timing for government officials and public members to sign the condolence book.







According to Anucha, the British Embassy in Bangkok will be open to mourners on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, then again this coming Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Condolence messages can also be submitted online at https://www.royal.uk/. (NNT)

































