Pattaya requests Thepprasit Marketing parking spaces

Pattaya authorities want the operator of the Thepprasit Market to allow residents of a nearby housing project to be able to use their parking lot while the city replaces drainage pipes in the village.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad met Nov. 4 with Tatpong Katiwanitch, general manager of Muang Pattaya Co., to ask permission for residents of the Thepprasit Housing Project to use the market’s parking lot.

Pattaya contractors are in the final stages of laying 11 new drainage pipes under the area, a project that began in August 2019 and isn’t due for completion until May 30.

Once complete, flooding in the area is supposed to be eliminated, as the larger pipes replace smaller, insufficient ones.