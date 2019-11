Pattaya will commemorate the 45th birthday of cartoon character “Hello Kitty” with a fun run on the beach Nov. 16.

Entry tickets are on sale for 1,050 baht at Ticket.me.co until the race.

Hello Kitty – which is actually not a cat, but a girl – is one of Japan’s most popular anime exports ever, with girls and even grown women around the world carrying Hello Kitty bags and decorating their bedrooms in cutesy pink.

More information is available at HelloKittyRunThailand.com.