Pattaya municipal officers placed a woman begging on the street with a 2-year-old child in a provincial shelter.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Somchai Inreung, head of the city’s Jomtien enforcement squad, removed the woman from her begging spot on Dongtan Beach after finding she had no identification card or other documents.

She was committed to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute.