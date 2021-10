Pattaya officials paid tribute to the late King Rama IX on the fifth anniversary of his passing.

Banjong Banthoonprayuk, former Lions Club District 310 governor, and Jirawat Plukjai, president of the Chumsai Community, stood in for Pattaya’s mayor at the Oct. 13 memorial service at Thamsamakee Temple.







They made merit and offered a meal to monks in remembrance of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died Oct. 13, 2016.

Abbot Somboon Lakthamano led the chanting ceremony.