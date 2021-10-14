Thailand holds memorial services on anniversary of HM King Rama IX’s passing

The Public Relations Department organized activities to commemorate the anniversary of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great on October 13.

Public Relations Department (PRD) Director-General Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd led personnel of the department to participate in a garlands-laying ceremony and an homage-paying ceremony, held on the anniversary of the death of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.







After delivering a speech in remembrance of His Majesty’s contributions to the people of Thailand, the PRD chief led participants in paying tribute to His Late Majesty by observing 89 seconds of silence – 89 was King Bhumibol’s age when he passed away on October 13, 2016. The director-general then paid respect to an image of His Late Majesty to conclude the ceremonies.

Public agencies nationwide held garlands-laying ceremonies today to mark the passing of King Rama IX, and in remembrance of the king’s deeds. COVID-19 prevention measures were observed, with distancing implemented and face masks being compulsory.





In Nong Khai province, Governor Monsit Phaisarnthanawat chaired a garlands-laying ceremony where attendees observed 89 seconds of silence. Upon the ceremony concluding, the participants was led by the governor to view an exhibition on His Late Majesty’s biography, work and royal duties which had been set up at the site of the ceremony.

In Mae Hong Son province, Vice Governor Siriwat Bupphacharoen led representatives of public agencies and members of the public in an alms giving event to make merit for His Late Majesty. The participants then attended a formal remembrance ceremony and observed 89 seconds of silence. COVID-19 prevention measures were observed throughout the ceremony.





























