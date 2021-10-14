Sailor wanted for killing 2 in hit-and-run at Sattahip naval base

A Navy sailor is being hunted for killing two people and injuring a third in a hit-and-run accident at a Sattahip naval base.







Petty Officer 1st Class Pansak Wattanaweroj fled the scene of the Oct. 13 wreck at the Air and Coastal Defense Command gate on Highway 3126. He left his license in his smashed Toyota Vios.



Sattahip police initially left the manhunt to military police, but would step in if he was not found quickly.

Panuwat Nuklua, 40, suffered a fatal head wound while Jumrat Jamcharoen died of massive cuts when they were ejected from the bed of a Toyota pickup truck. Nikorn Kumtaklua, 44, suffered severe injuries and was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.







Toyota driver Sulikit Maleekaew, 45, said he and the three victims were employees of a company laying underwater fuel pipes at Juksamet Pier. They were headed home to Rayong when Pansak came speeding out of the naval base without stopping for traffic.

Sulikit said he swerved to try to avoid the Vios, but Pansak slammed into the side of the truck, sending the three men in the truck bed flying.



























