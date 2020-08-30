Pattaya relocates 33 homeless to shelter

Pattaya relocated 33 homeless people to a provincial shelter as the city wrangles with a deepening economic crisis.







Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sangeiad led a team of administrators, social workers and police on the tour of Pattaya’s beachfront Aug. 28 after increasing complaints about homeless people sleeping in front of closed businesses and on the beach.

Many of the vagabonds said they were unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic but didn’t want to return to their hometowns and families for fear of becoming a burden. So they chose to live on the street until the recession eases and they can work again.

The 33 were sent to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute. (PCPR)











