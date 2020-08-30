Thai returnee from Netherlands reported new case of coronavirus

Thailand logged a new case of coronavirus disease 2019, a returnee from the Netherlands, and the total cases rose to 3,411.

Please Support Pattaya Mail







The Thai female worker aged 30 arrived on Aug 15 and was quarantined in Chonburi province. She was found with COVID-19 in her second test on Aug 26 while being asymptomatic.



Loading…

Of 3,411 confirmed cases, 3,242 recovered. The death toll stood at 58.

Worldwide cases amounted to 24,906,503 and the global death toll was at 841,290.

The United States had the most cases at 6,096,235 while Thailand ranked 121st by the number of 3,411 confirmed cases. (TNA)











