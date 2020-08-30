Thailand emphasizes importance of anti-doping in sports

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon presided over the 9/2020 meeting of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Board of Directors, where a number of agendas were deliberated, e.g., review of SAT Strategic Plan (2021-2027), SAT customers and stakeholders strategic plan (2021-2027), SAT master plan on human resources development, and Smart National Sport Park project, among others.

The Deputy Prime Minister ordered SAT to expedite implementations according to suggestions made by the Board of Directors, e.g., recruiting Thai and foreign experts who are able to conduct overall data analysis on athletes, and to design athletic training analysis program in order to prepare Thai athletes for future competitions. He also instructed that the national training center be constructed and launched as planned.

The Deputy Prime Minister also handed down the policy on the establishment of regional sports service centers in 4 regions of the country, and emphasized that the implementation be undertaken in a transparent manner in accordance with related rules and regulations. Preventive measures against doping in sports must also be tangibly conducted, as sports doping could negatively affect the confidence on Thailand as a whole.











