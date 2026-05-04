Pattaya reinvents the night with sweeping LED streetlight plan

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is stepping up efforts to improve public safety and quality of life with a major street lighting upgrade across the city. Local officials have launched two projects to replace a total of 11,324 streetlights with energy-efficient LED fixtures, aiming to provide brighter, more reliable illumination for both residents and visitors.







City leaders emphasized that lighting is not just about visibility, but about creating a sense of safety and reassurance in public spaces. Alongside the lighting upgrade, Pattaya is also advancing digital health systems to further enhance overall quality of life.

Officials say the initiative reflects a broader vision for urban development—one where the city is not only vibrant during the day, but also safe and welcoming at night.

















































