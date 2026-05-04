Storms loom over Pattaya as heat and sudden downpours grip Eastern Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand — Sweltering heat mixed with sudden thunderstorms is set to dominate weather conditions in Pattaya and across eastern Thailand, with residents and visitors urged to stay alert for rapidly changing conditions.

According to the latest forecast, Pattaya and nearby provinces including Rayong and Chonburi will experience hot daytime temperatures ranging between 34–39°C, with thunderstorms expected in around 30% of the area. Gusty winds may accompany storms, raising concerns over sudden weather hazards.







At sea, conditions remain relatively calm with waves around 1 meter, but could exceed 2 meters during thunderstorms—prompting warnings for boat operators to exercise caution and avoid storm zones.

While the upper parts of Thailand continue to face intense heat, the south is bracing for heavier rainfall between May 6–8 due to an incoming easterly wave, signaling a broader shift toward unstable weather nationwide.

Authorities are advising people in Pattaya to avoid prolonged outdoor activities during peak heat and to remain cautious of sudden storms, strong winds, and rough seas.

















































