Pattaya reinstates parking and sidewalk order; expats suggest making one side ‘No Parking’ to lessen confusion

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have launched a renewed effort to regulate parking and restore order to sidewalks, starting from South Pattaya Road. The initiative aims to ease congestion, improve pedestrian accessibility, and ensure smoother traffic flow in key areas of the city.

Authorities have begun repainting road markings, installing clearer signage, and reinforcing parking rules. However, some residents are skeptical about the long-term effectiveness of the measures. One common concern is the existing alternate-day parking rule, which many argue causes confusion and is difficult to enforce. “Why not just have one side of the street as ‘NO PARKING’ every day? The alternative days rule doesn’t work,” a resident suggested.







To enhance compliance, there are also calls for clearer road and curbside markings in no-parking zones. “In addition, have road and curbside markings on the No Parking side that leave absolutely no excuses for anyone who parks in the no-park zone,” another local commented, emphasizing the need for stricter visual enforcement.

Despite the initiative’s positive intentions, some residents remain doubtful about its longevity. “One month and it will be back to the usual,” a Pattaya driver remarked, hinting at past failed attempts to maintain order.



For now, the city’s efforts have been met with mixed reactions, with some praising the attempt to improve urban order. “Good job,” one commuter noted, acknowledging the importance of the project. Whether the initiative will be sustained remains to be seen, but for now, Pattaya is taking another step toward better traffic and pedestrian management.





























