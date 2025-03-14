Pattaya City enforces stricter regulations on beach umbrellas and deck chairs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a meeting with the Administration Division of Pattaya City Hall to review the progress of previous directives and address challenges in enforcing stricter regulations on beach umbrellas and deck chairs.

The discussion focused on ensuring compliance with local ordinances, particularly regarding designated sunbathing areas for foreign tourists and the mandatory rest days for beach operators.







Each beach will have designated rest days, which should be communicated clearly to operators by the Health Department. Additionally, a coordinated effort involving relevant agencies will be made to carry out organized beach chair and Jet Ski management next week.

Regarding the issue of homelessness in Pattaya, the Social Welfare Office, together with municipal officers, has been actively patrolling and arresting homeless individuals both during and outside official working hours. However, challenges remain due to difficulties in transferring individuals to the appropriate authorities, especially during night hours, compounded by an insufficient number of staff at the Chonburi Provincial Homeless Protection Center.



To address these obstacles, Wutthisak has tasked the Social Welfare Office to collaborate with the Chonburi Provincial Homeless Protection Center to find sustainable solutions for handling homelessness and mental health issues during off-hours, ensuring that these challenges are managed effectively for the benefit of the community. This initiative aims to improve public order, reduce citizen distress, and enhance Pattaya’s image as a well-maintained city.























