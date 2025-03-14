Pattaya to co-host ‘Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025’ at Central Beach April 17-19

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has been invited to co-host the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, a major tourism promotion event aimed at showcasing Thai culture and boosting the local economy during the annual Wan Lai Pattaya-Naklua Festival set to take place from April 17-19, at Pattaya Central Beach.







The festival will feature a variety of cultural performances, traditional Thai ceremonies, and interactive activities. Visitors can expect water pouring ceremonies for sacred relics and Buddha images, sand pagoda building, Songkran heritage exhibitions, retro-style folk dance performances, traditional Thai food demonstrations, local folk games, and the famous Wan Lai water celebrations that make Pattaya’s Songkran festival unique.

Mayor Poramet expressed full support for the event and encouraged collaboration between relevant agencies to make the festival a world-class attraction. Pattaya City Hall will assist in securing resources and coordinating efforts to ensure the event’s success. The Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 is expected to draw both domestic and international tourists, further cementing Pattaya’s status as a top cultural and entertainment destination.























