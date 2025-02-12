Pattaya reinforces beach security and campaigns ‘Eat, Clean up, and Dispose of waste properly’ amid tourism boom

PATTAYA, Thailand – With Pattaya Beach attracting a growing number of tourists for leisure and social gatherings, concerns have risen regarding inappropriate overnight stays on the beaches, which negatively impact the city’s image.

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakan emphasized the importance of maintaining safety and order, especially following Pattaya’s recent achievement of three ISO 13009 Beautiful Beach Tourism Standard awards, a prestigious recognition for its high tourism and environmental standards.







Enhanced Security Measures

Authorities have already established two tourist safety centers, Soi 6 (Yotsak) – managed by Pattaya Police Station and Royal Garden Plaza – managed by Pattaya Tourist Police.

During the meeting, Deputy Mayor Wuttisak proposed increasing the number of safety centers from two to four. The additional security points will be set up at Mae Sri Ruen Restaurant area (near Central Shopping Mall) and Old South Pattaya Pier.

These areas will be monitored by Pattaya City’s special task force, civil defense volunteers, and municipal officers. Security patrols will be extended from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, with regular deployment every Friday and Saturday at midnight to enhance public safety.



Officials also emphasized waste management, urging visitors to dispose of their trash properly in the numerous bins provided along the beach. The city reinforced its campaign with a clear message: ” Eat, Clean up, and Dispose of waste properly—let’s keep Pattaya Beach clean at all times!”

Authorities plan to hold follow-up meetings with all relevant sectors to evaluate progress and implement long-term solutions for maintaining a safe and pristine beach environment.











































