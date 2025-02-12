Waterfront Condo – Demolition or Continuation? Pattaya Mayor clarifies legal status

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has addressed growing public concerns regarding the stalled Waterfront condo project. The legal status of the high-rise development remains uncertain as Pattaya City awaits a decision from the Department of Lands regarding the revocation of its land title deed.

According to a recent notification from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Region 2, the land title deed for the Waterfront condo originated from a Nor Sor 3 certificate, which itself was based on a Sor Kor 1 document. However, the land in question falls under a protected zone as per the Ministry of Interior’s regulations prohibiting private ownership of certain mountainous or hilly areas. This makes the title deed unlawful, leading to questions about the project’s future.







Mayor Poramet outlined two possible outcomes:

Demolition: If the Department of Lands revokes the land title deed, the land will revert to public ownership. In that case, Pattaya City and Banglamung District authorities will enforce the demolition of the structure, following regulations under the Ministry of Interior’s 2010 decree on public land protection.

Continuation: If the Department of Lands does not revoke the land title, Pattaya City will consider the project’s request to modify the building and allow it to proceed. This review would be conducted in accordance with the Building Control Act of 1979 and other relevant laws.



The Waterfront condo project, located near Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya, has been a long-standing controversy, halted for years due to legal and environmental disputes. The final decision now rests with the Department of Lands, determining whether the structure will stand or be dismantled.

(Story and Photo from Pattaya Mayor’s Direct Line FB page)































