Stricter rules appealed – Visitors call for smoke-free zones, better waste disposal, and improved safety on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Beach remains a top destination for both local and international tourists, but growing concerns over littering have prompted city officials to reinforce cleanliness measures. Despite having trash bins available along the entire beach, some visitors still fail to dispose of their waste properly, leading to environmental concerns and a negative impact on the city’s image. “Trash bins are provided throughout the beach—just eat, clean up, and throw it away. Let’s keep our beach clean at all times!” one concerned local emphasized.







Call for Stricter Regulations

Many beachgoers have also voiced concerns about the increasing number of people leaving cigarette butts, plastic waste, and food containers on the sand. Some have even suggested that Pattaya Beach should become a smoke-free zone to improve air quality for families and visitors.

“So many people smoke here. When I come looking for fresh air, I end up inhaling toxic fumes instead. When will this become a smoke-free zone? Taking my family for a relaxing time at the beach shouldn’t feel like I’m shortening our lives!” one visitor lamented.

To further enforce cleanliness, some have suggested installing large signs along the beach reminding visitors to dispose of their trash properly.

“Put up big signs along the beach that remind people to throw their trash in the bin. It will make locals feel more confident about speaking up against careless littering.”



Security and Space Concerns

Aside from littering, beachgoers have reported feeling less safe due to overcrowding and increased numbers of vendors selling mats for people to sit and sleep on.

“There are so many vendors selling mats now—people are sitting and lying down everywhere, way more than before.”

“I don’t feel as comfortable walking alone like I used to. It just doesn’t feel as safe anymore.”







Solutions and Public Awareness

To tackle these issues, locals have suggested stronger enforcement of littering fines and better public awareness efforts.

“Fines should be strictly enforced—there needs to be real action taken on this!”

“There should be announcements in both Thai and English to promote cleanliness and waste disposal.”







While concerns continue, many visitors still appreciate the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain Pattaya Beach as a beautiful and welcoming destination.

“I’m really impressed with the improvements being made!” one tourist shared.

With collective effort from officials, residents, and tourists alike, Pattaya Beach can continue to be a clean, safe, and enjoyable place for everyone.































