Pattaya receives CSR donations from insurance regulator seminar

PATTAYA, Thailand – Damrongkiat Pinijkarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, together with Panrada Attohi, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the city, received donated items during a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity held as part of an onboarding seminar for new personnel from the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC).

The event took place on March 13 at the Holiday Inn Pattaya and was organized to provide new staff of the Office of the Insurance Commission with knowledge and guidance on their roles while encouraging participation in community service activities.

As part of the CSR initiative, the organization donated tube pillows designed for bedridden patients and bicycles intended for underprivileged children. The items were handed over to Pattaya City to be distributed to those in need within local communities.

Damrongkiat expressed his appreciation to the Office of the Insurance Commission for placing importance on social responsibility and for choosing Pattaya as the location to extend support.

He noted that the donated items would be delivered to residents who require assistance, helping improve quality of life and bringing encouragement and smiles to people in the community.









































