Parking gridlock under fire as Pattaya pushes one-way fix in problem areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have stepped up efforts to address ongoing traffic congestion and illegal parking in several problem areas, with proposals to introduce one-way systems to improve flow and reduce daily disruptions.

Anupong Buddhanawarat, chairman of the Administration and Public Order Committee of Pattaya City Council, led a field inspection alongside council members from District 2 and relevant officials following complaints from residents in three locations: Saeng Supha Village 2 on Khao Noi Road, Arunothai Soi 11 and nearby lanes, and the area surrounding Central Marina Pattaya.







Officials said the main issue in residential zones such as Khao Noi and Arunothai stems from vehicles being parked on both sides of narrow streets, making it difficult for cars to pass and causing frequent traffic bottlenecks.

To address the problem, the city is considering three key measures. These include introducing one-way traffic systems in narrow sois to reduce head-on congestion, establishing no-parking zones to prevent obstruction, and holding public consultations with residents to ensure solutions are practical and widely accepted.



Authorities emphasized that community cooperation will be essential to ensure long-term success, noting that effective traffic management depends not only on enforcement but also on public participation.

The initiative is part of Pattaya’s broader effort to improve urban mobility and ease daily inconvenience for residents in densely populated neighborhoods.

















































