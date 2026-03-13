Heavy rain floods parts of Sattahip as wet weather expected to continue through weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Sattahip in Chonburi Province on Friday, causing water to accumulate in several areas and creating difficult travel conditions for motorists and residents. Downpours left standing water along a number of main roads and within local communities, forcing cars and motorcycles to slow down and leading to intermittent traffic congestion in parts of the district.

Drivers were seen navigating through pooled water while some low-lying areas experienced temporary flooding, making it harder for residents to move around safely.



Weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled, with rain showers and thunderstorms likely to continue across the region through the weekend. Authorities are advising motorists to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to flooding or poor drainage.

Local officials are monitoring conditions and urging residents to remain alert during periods of heavy rain, as additional downpours could worsen traffic disruptions and water accumulation in vulnerable areas.



































