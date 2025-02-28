Pattaya real estate businessman appeals for media attention after brutal attack by two men

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mr. Thanakrit Chokmongkhonthanakul, a former president of the Pattaya Taksin Lions Club and executive of the LT Group, which owns LT Village Pattaya and several other businesses, requested media coverage regarding the progress of an assault case. He was brutally attacked by two men in front of his real estate project in Nongprue. Despite the violent incident, the perpetrators remain at large, and the businessman expressed concerns about potential future threats to his family.

Mr. Thanakrit explained the events that took place: On the morning of February 17, two men riding a black Honda Forza motorcycle with fake license plates followed him to the construction site of his project. After parking, he was approached by the assailants, who pretended to inquire about the workers before suddenly attacking him, hitting him in the face and body. The attackers fled the scene quickly after the assault.







The victim believes the attack is linked to a real estate dispute. He mentioned previous customer complaints about cracks in homes sold by the company. Despite offering to repair the damage, the customers insisted on bringing an engineer for the repairs. However, one of the so-called engineers, who visited the site, did not focus on the alleged issues but instead asked about other house designs in the project, leading Mr. Thanakrit to suspect that the attack was related to business tensions.

Having operated his business for over six years, this was the first time Mr. Thanakrit had encountered such an incident. He called on authorities to urgently track down the attackers and uncover who might be behind the assault, as he fears further danger to his family if the perpetrators are not apprehended.

Police Colonel Tawee Kudthalaeng, head of Nongprue Police Station, provided an update on the case, confirming that the investigation is underway. The police have gathered evidence and are working to locate the suspects for prosecution.





































