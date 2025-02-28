Bilingual school conducts comprehensive fire evacuation and basic firefighting drill for teachers and students

PATTAYA, Thailand – Kledkaew Bilingual School in Bang Saray, Sattahip district of Chonburi held a fire safety training session aimed at preparing both teachers and students for emergencies and understand how to respond in the event of a fire.

The Kledkaew Municipality Fire Prevention and Disaster Relief Unit experts provided an overview of fire safety procedures, including the different types of fires, the appropriate firefighting tools for each type, and the methods for using firefighting equipment.







Participants practiced various emergency protocols, including safe evacuation routes and procedures, as well as techniques for extinguishing different types of fires using fire extinguishers. The drill also covered essential first aid skills to ensure that participants could respond to injuries in case of an emergency.

The focus of the drill was on the practical application of fire safety principles. Teachers and students learned the importance of staying calm during an emergency and how to evacuate the building swiftly and safely. Additionally, the session provided hands-on training in using fire extinguishers effectively to stop fires from spreading.





By the end of the training, participants were equipped with the necessary skills to react efficiently during a fire emergency, potentially saving lives and minimizing damage. The event also helped foster a greater sense of responsibility and preparedness among all involved, ensuring that they are fully capable of handling fire emergencies should they arise in the future.

















































