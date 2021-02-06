Pattaya-Rayong Highway 332 widening 78% done, complete by August

By Pattaya Mail
Widening of Highway 332 is now 78 percent complete and expected to finish by August.

The widening of Pattaya-Plutaluang-Banchang-Rayong Highway 332 is now 78 percent complete and expected to finish by August.

The Highways Department said Feb. 5 that the 14-kilometer, 798-million-baht project will add two additional lanes to each side of Highway 332, and create a new connector to Highway 331 at Plutaluang and onwards to Sukhumvit Highway 3 opposite Utapao-Pattaya Rayong International Airport. Two overpasses will also be built along the route.

When finished, traffic congestion between Pattaya and Rayong in the area will be reduced, the department predicted.


The project will add two additional lanes to each side of Highway 332 and two overpasses.

When the finished, traffic congestion between Chonburi and Rayong in the area will be reduced, the department predicted.





