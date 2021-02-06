Pattaya-Rayong Highway 332 widening 78% done, complete by August

The widening of Pattaya-Plutaluang-Banchang-Rayong Highway 332 is now 78 percent complete and expected to finish by August.

The Highways Department said Feb. 5 that the 14-kilometer, 798-million-baht project will add two additional lanes to each side of Highway 332, and create a new connector to Highway 331 at Plutaluang and onwards to Sukhumvit Highway 3 opposite Utapao-Pattaya Rayong International Airport. Two overpasses will also be built along the route.

When finished, traffic congestion between Pattaya and Rayong in the area will be reduced, the department predicted.

















